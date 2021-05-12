California Governor Gavin Newsom has been facing backlash from conservative citizens and there has been a call to "Recall Newsom." Caitlyn Jenner has lined up as someone who is ready and willing to take his place, however, not everyone is championing Jenner's cause, especially following her controversial remarks about transgender inclusion in sports, her admission that she didn't vote in the 2020 election, the accusations that Jenner was insensitive by complaining about California's growing homeless population during a pandemic, and her publicly denouncing Newsom for District Attorney appointments when voters are responsible for electing those positions.

Jenner has reportedly filed paperwork to officially become a Republican candidate, and Fox Nation's sweetheart Tomi Lahren is backing the reality star. "California is worth fighting for," penned Lahren on Instagram in a post that showed her wearing a "Caitlyn for California" hat. "At first I was skeptical of Caitlyn Jenner’s ability to run the state but after hearing her platform of FREEDOM above everything, I am in her corner."



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"I don’t care what pronouns she uses or what lifestyle she choose to live, I believe in someone willing to fight for America and someone who understands limited government is the only way to ensure freedom," Lahren continued. "I stand with Caitlyn and I can’t wait to watch her give Greasy Gavin a run for his money! Let’s go!"

This is an interesting show of support coming from Lahren, especially for a trans candidate. Lahren has repeatedly taken to social media to actively call out leftists and Democrats for pronoun inclusivity and backed Trump when he passed anti-trans legislation. Check out her post below.

