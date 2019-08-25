Tom Holland and Kevin Feige have spoken for the first time about the future of Spider-Man and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Holland said, “Basically, we’ve made five great movies. It’s been five amazing years. I’ve had the time of my life. Who knows what the future holds? But all I know is that I’m going to continue playing Spider-Man and having the time of my life. It’s going to be so fun, however we choose to do it. The future for Spider-Man will be different, but it will be equally as awesome and amazing, and we’ll find new ways to make it even cooler.” The Spider-Man actor also referenced the Disney-Sony split on stage for a panel at Disney’s D23, saying “Hey everyone, it’s been a crazy week but I want you all to know from the bottom of my heart that I love you 3000.”

Feige essentially echoed Hollands sentiments telling EW, “I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy. We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”