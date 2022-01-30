Tom Brady Sr. called out reports that his son, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, is retiring from football. Brady Sr. labeled the story "total conjecture" in a statement provided to NFL Network’s Mike Giardi.

"This story Mike is total conjecture. Tommy has not made a final decision one way or the other and anybody else that says that he has is absolutely wrong," Brady Sr. wrote.



Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Rumors of the 44-year-old quarterback's retirement seem to come after each passing year for Brady, who has played in the NFL for 22 seasons.

Brady's agent, Donald Yee, says fans should be able to expect a final decision straight from Brady himself soon.

"I understand the advance speculation about Tom's future," Yee said in a statement. "Without getting into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what's being reported, Tom will be the only person to express his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and planning calendar as well as anybody, so that should be soon."

If Brady does retire, he won't be the only legendary quarterback to call it quits this year. Earlier this week, Ben Roethlisberger announced that his career has reached an end.

