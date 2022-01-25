Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are no longer in the playoffs, which means a new champion will be crowned in the NFL this season. Fans are excited to see who this champion will be, although as it stands, the Chiefs and the Rams are the favorites. As for Brady, he will be 45 years old in August, which means he is entering an interesting time in his life. This is the time when Brady said he would step away from the game, but for now, many are doubting that he would ever do that. After all, it's hard to imagine Brady doing anything else.

Today, the Bucs quarterback took to Instagram, where he offered a very heartfelt message to all of the fans. As you will read, Brady has not yet made a decision, however, he is still very much grateful and appreciative of all the support he received this season. If you're a Bucs fan, you can't help but be just a tad misty-eyed here.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Per Tom Brady:

"I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long. This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much.



I always want to win, I think that’s pretty apparent by now, but that doesn’t mean I equate losing to failure, especially when you go out fighting the way we did.. There’s so much to appreciate in a season like this when you’re surrounded by a team that believes in each other, and plays for the people standing on either side of them. I’ll spare you the Man in the Arena quote, but that feeling is something that I promise I’ll never take for granted. To everyone that was a part of it this year, thank you. I love you all!"





Brady will be making an official decision about his career within the next couple of months, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest updates pertaining to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.