Colin Cowherd always seems to give Baker Mayfield a hard time, no matter what it is he's getting up to. This was especially the case on Thursday after Mayfield revealed that he had spotted a UFO while out with his wife. Fans were waiting on Cowherd to come through with a bizarre take on the whole thing and that is exactly what he did as he brought Tom Brady into all of it.

"Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw & Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don't talk about it," Cowherd said.

Brady immediately took notice of these comments and decided to take to Twitter, where he jokingly took offense to what Cowherd had to say. "How do you know I’ve never seen aliens Colin?" Brady asked sarcastically.

This was followed up by a reply from Mayfield who took a light jab at Brady saying "At your age, you’ve probably seen a bunch."

At this point, there is no end in sight for the Mayfield Vs. Cowherd beef but now that Brady has entered his way into all of it, perhaps Cowherd will finally back off, once and for all.

