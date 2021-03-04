Colin Cowherd and Baker Mayfield have had a well-publicized beef over the years. Every time Mayfield does something, regardless of how minute it is, Cowherd delivers a scathing rant to the point of parody. Mayfield has lashed out at Cowherd for this although the FS1 host doesn't seem to mind and these days, he continues to deliver his scathing rants against the Browns QB.

Today, Mayfield took to Twitter with an odd story about how he encountered a UFO alongside his wife. Immediately after sharing the story, fans made jokes that Cowherd would swoop in and actually roast Mayfield with some snarky retort. In the end, that is exactly what Cowherd did as he went on his show and said that he prefers quarterbacks who don't speak openly about their alien encounters.

"Joe Montana, Troy Aikman, Terry Bradshaw & Tom Brady have never seen aliens. I would prefer my guys don't talk about it," Cowherd said. Based on the way he phrased this, it seems like Cowherd is well-aware of the meme and just wanted to give Mayfield a hard time for something that doesn't really matter in the grand scheme of things.

Hopefully, Mayfield doesn't take too much offense to this whole thing, as we know that Cowherd just likes to troll at this point.

Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images