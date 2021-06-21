Tom Brady is one of the greatest athletes of all time and when it comes to winning championships, he is easily the most dominant. He has seven Super Bowls to his name and this year, he will be going for his eighth, at the age of 44. Last year, Brady played his very first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and it was an overwhelming success as he won the seventh title. Prior to joining the Bucs, Brady was a free agent for the first time in his career and there were plenty of teams calling his phone.

In a recent appearance on LeBron James' The Shop, Brady spoke about his free agency and how he was a bit upset that one team passed on him. While Brady doesn't say which team it was, he does admit that he felt a little disrespected considering who that team had at quarterback.

“One of the teams, they weren’t interested at the very end. I was thinking, ‘You’re sticking with that motherf--ker?’” Brady said. This ultimately got quite a few laughs from the panel which included Kid Cudi, Draymond Green, Maverick Carter, and comedian Chelsea Handler.

It was rumored that teams like the 49ers, Raiders, and Titans were all interested in Brady, and considering who their respective quarterbacks are, it would make sense for Brady to feel a way, especially since he's proven himself as the greatest of all time.

Either way, Brady seems to be doing just fine with the Bucs, and we're sure he's happy with where he went. Regardless, the competitor in Brady couldn't help but feel just a bit slighted.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images