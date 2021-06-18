Tom Brady is one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL and despite his age, he continues to perform at a very high level. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star is fresh off of winning his seventh Super Bowl and moving forward, he is expected to have another great season. The Buccaneers are bringing back the vast majority of their players from last season, and many believe they will be a threat to win another Super Bowl.

Recently, Brady had a conversation with USA Today where he was asked about the prospect of playing until he is 50 years old. Originally, Brady had said he wanted to play until 45, and as it stands, he still intends on fulfilling that goal. As for playing until 50, that remains to be seen.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“50? That’s a long time. Even for me, that’s a long time,” Brady said. “I’ve always said 45 was the age that I wanted to reach and that was my goal. This year I’ll be 44, so next year I’ll be 45. I got a two-year contract. I’m going to be able to obviously play this year and God forbid anything happens but play next year and then see what happens after that. If I still want to keep playing, I might be able to do that. And if that’s enough, then that would be enough.”

No one would blame Brady if he were to retire right now, as his career is easily the greatest of all time. Regardless, Brady remains motivated, and watching him dominate over the past two decades has been special.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

