Just a few weeks ago, Julian Edelman announced that he would be retiring from football after a successful career that saw him win three Super Bowls with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Immediately after his announcement, rumors began to circulate that he might come back to football and play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he would be reunited with the likes of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

During a recent appearance on Michael Irvin's podcast, Edelman said that such a return is simply not in the cards right now. At this point, Edelman feels as though his body has completely broken down on him and that he would much rather do other things. It's been a tough few years and he doesn't want to do more harm to his body.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“My knee's breaking down," Edelman explained. "I’m not going to sit here, you know, I got everything I want. I got three rings. Played in a magical dynasty with an unbelievable franchise, coach, best quarterback of all time, like, yo, I’m not a greedy guy. I'm not going to sit out there and look like some old dude in an old BIKE knee brace and ankle braces -- you know the old guy? I don't want to look like that, man. I can't do that."

This is definitely an admirable stance to take and at 32 years old, there are plenty of other avenues that Edelman can explore. Needless to say, we hope he has a great retirement.

