Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are only just a couple of days away from the Super Bowl and fans are excited to see if they can win their first championship in 18 years. When the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in 2003, Brady was only at the beginning of his career, although he did have a Super Bowl title under his belt already. Now, Brady is going for his 7th championship and in order to win it, he will need to get past Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Of course, as a popular player throughout the league, Brady also receives a ton of hate and vitriol on social media. This past week, Brady got to engage with some of that hate as he went on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show to participate in the always hilarious "Mean Tweets" segment. As you're about to see, some people get very creative with their hate.

From potential impotence around his wife to being a garbage quarterback out on the field, fans really had no problem going in on Brady every time he lost a game. Of course, Brady took it all in stride as he clapped back at some of the rudest tweets you could find. When you win a lot of games, there are always going to be people that hate you and no athlete has seen that phenomenon more than Brady, and perhaps LeBron James.

If Brady and the Bucs go out and win the Super Bowl on Sunday, Brady will be the one having the last laugh, and it's certainly going to send his haters into a massive tailspin.

