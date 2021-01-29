After being eliminated from the playoffs last season, Tom Brady had a big decision to make. In fact, it seemed like Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots were making that decision for him, as Brady eventually revealed his plans to leave the team. Just about a week after that announcement, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who were a team on the verge of something great.

While they struggled during the early moments of the season, Brady and the Buccaneers persevered, and eventually, they got themselves into the Super Bowl. This will be Brady's 10th time in the big game and he is going up against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansa City Chiefs. While speaking to NBC Sports, Brady reflected on the past season and what decisions he had to make before ultimately coming to Tampa Bay.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

“I went through a process of decisions and thinking about everything that really mattered to me in some way [and] one form or another,” Brady said. “Obviously, a lot of family considerations. My son lives in New York and I didn’t want to be too far from him. The Buccaneers ended up being a great fit and as it’s played out. I’ve just thought, ‘Wow, this has really been a magical year. For me as a player to switch teams, that takes a lot. To move my family, to go to a different conference, to keep building the way we did and develop a rapport with the guys that we have here – so much of football is about the relationships that you get with your teammates [and your] coaches.”

Needless to say, Brady has been through a lot but if he wins the Super Bowl next Sunday, it will have all been worthwhile. Of course, it's not going to be easy, as the Chiefs are not a team to be messed with.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

