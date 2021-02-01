On Sunday, Tom Brady will be playing in his 10th Super Bowl. This time, Brady will be up against the Kansas City Chiefs and he will be trying to win his seventh title, which is truly an incredible accomplishment. Perhaps the most impressive part of Brady's success is the fact that he is 43 years old and still isn't showing any signs of slowing down. With a brand new team, Brady was able to get back into the Super Bowl and for that, you have to hand it to him.

Today, Brady took part in his media availabilities for Super Bowl week and at one point, he was asked about whether or not he would play until the age of 45. Brady admitted that he would be down to play past that age and that his trainer, Alex Guerrero, is responsible for how he's able to continue playing at such a high level.

"(I've) been very fortunate over the years. Alex and I work really hard at making sure physically I can perform at my best, because you take different hits ... over the course of the year deal with different bumps and bruises, different injuries and so forth," Brady said. "It's just gonna be me continuing to make that commitment to making it part of my year round process to play football and continue my career so definitely."

If Brady is able to win a championship on Sunday, then you can be sure he is going to want to continue this magical run with the Buccaneers. He has all the weapons he would ever need and beating a young quarterback like Patrick Mahomes would be the final nail in the coffin for his haters.

