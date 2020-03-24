Tom Brady is easily the most legendary quarterback to ever play the game of football. While he may not have been the most talented guy, he was certainly the most successful. Six Super Bowl rings tell the story of a player who can pretty well win on any given night. Even if you hated seeing him win, there is no denying that he is one of the greatest to ever do it.

Last week, Brady became a free agent for the first time in his career and decided to leave the New England Patriots after 20 years. Soon after, he signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Today, Brady had his introductory press conference where he revealed why he chose to take his talents to Tampa Bay

“There were a lot of things that were really intriguing to me about the organization," Brady said. "The players, coaches, and the willingness of everybody to accomplish what the goal of playing football is which is to win.”

Brady will be 43 at the start of the season so there is no telling how good he is going to be. Some fans are expecting him to be in decline although with two Pro Bowl wide receivers by his side, he could certainly do some damage.