It's official everyone. The end of days are finally here. Yes, that's right, Tom Brady has decided not to return to the New England Patriots. After 20 years worth of good times, the New England will no longer have their star athlete. The writing was on the wall. There seemed to be a rift taking place between Brady and his head coach, Bill Belichick. With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that the star would leave the team and take his talents somewhere else.

Robert Kraft released a statement about Brady's decision and now, Belichick is doing the exact same thing. While some will argue that Belichick ran Brady out of town, there is no denying that he loved his starting QB from day one.

"Sometimes in life, it takes some time to pass before truly appreciating something or someone, but that has not been the case with Tom. He is a special person and the greatest quarterback of all-time," Belichick wrote.

For now, it remains to be seen where Brady will go next. There is a solid chance that he goes to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or even the Los Angeles Chargers. Regardless of where he plays, there is no doubt his fans will follow him there, even if his best days are behind him.