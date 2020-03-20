Tom Brady is no longer a member of the New England Patriots. This decision was made earlier this week and fans are still reeling from all of it. Recently, it was revealed that Brady would be signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers although nothing had been finalized. This morning, Brady and the Buccaneers came to terms on a two-year deal that is worth in the range of $30 million. As one does in today's day and age, Brady took to Instagram where he announced his new deal and explained just how excited he is to get started.

Per Brady:

"Excited, humble and hungry ...if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that...you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day. I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do. I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me...I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m not gonna say much more - I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1 p.s. Jack Brady with the photocred"

Clearly, Brady still has a lot left in the tank and hopes to make a deep run this upcoming season. He will be 43 years old and one has to assume that this contract could very well be his last.