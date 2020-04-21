Tom Brady hasn't even been in Tampa Bay for a month and he is already catching the eye of local authorities. Of course, it's not like Brady did anything exceptionally bad although perhaps you can say his recent actions were in poor judgment considering everything that has been going on in the world over the past few weeks.

As the story goes, Brady was working out all by himself in an empty park in Tampa Bay. Due to the Coronavirus, all of the parks are closed down which means there are authorities patrolling the area. An officer approached Brady without realizing it was him. It was once the officer got closer that he realized he was talking to one of the greatest football players ever. After being asked to leave the park, the City of Tampa Bay acknowledged the incident on social media

"Sorry @TomBrady! Our @tampaparksrec team can’t wait to welcome you and our entire community back with even bigger smiles -- until then, stay safe and stay home as much as you can to help flatten the curve," the city wrote.

Many were upset with the city's actions although it's important to remember that we are living through a pandemic and we can't be too cautious. Not to mention, Brady is living in Derek Jeter's old house and we can imagine there is plenty of room there for him to train. At this point, the park is just unnecessary.