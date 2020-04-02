Tom Brady is no longer a member of the New England Patriots and no, hell has not frozen over. The 42-year-old quarterback decided to take his talents to Tampa Bay where he will play for the Buccaneers, a team that hasn't been relevant since the days of Warren Sapp and Jon Gruden. Brady is looking to make the Buccaneers contenders again and with his weapons at wide receiver, there is a real chance he will be able to do just that.

Now that Brady is moving teams, he is looking to find a new home for his family to live in. Well, it just so happens that he has already found that home. According to TMZ, Brady is moving into the Tampa mansion Derek Jeter made for himself back in 2011. This home is massive at 32,000 square feet and is packed with seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Brady will be surrounded by numerous famous neighbors including some of the players on the Tampa Bay Lightning of the NHL. This home will certainly prove to be a great place for the Brady family to raise their kids, especially once the football season starts.

Needless to say, Brady is already getting himself acclimated to the area which is something Bucs fans should be very excited about.

