Tom Brady will likely go down as the best football player of all time. He spent 20 years with the New England Patriots and now, he is moving on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady knows how to market himself and merchandise is one of the ways you do that. Well, he is wasting no time with the trademarks as according to the ESPN, he has already filed some of the ones he would like to use, moving forward.

There are three that he wants to use in particular. The first is the basic, yet obvious, "TB x TB." Next up, he is looking to trademark the phrases "Tompa Bay" and "Tampa Bay." Based on the filings, it seems like he would be using these phrases on apparel like shirts and hats.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

It appears as though some people have already filed trademarks for the Tompa Bay name and some clothing has already been produced. This could cause some problems for the Buccaneers star although considering Brady is the bigger name, the trademark office will most likely side with him.

Needless to say, Brady is looking to leave his mark in Tampa Bay, regardless of how corny some of his efforts may seem. On the positive side, at least we know he is already enjoying himself in his new home.

