Last night's Super Bowl was one of the scrappier ones we have seen in quite some time, although much of that had to do with the Kansas City Chiefs and their frustration as they simply couldn't put up much of a fight against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In the end, the Bucs came away with a huge 31-9 win, all while Brady took home his seventh Super Bowl title.

Some of the best trash-talk came between Brady and Chiefs defensive star Tyrann Mathieu. In the clips below, you can see just how intense it all got.

In a now-deleted tweet, Mathieu claimed that Brady had some very negative sentiment towards him and that he can't actually repeat what Brady said, which ultimately led to speculation online.

“He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let all the media throw me under bus as if I did something or said something to him,” Mathieu wrote. “Go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him… I show grace.”

According to ESPN, Brady has officially apologized to Mathieu via text message and the Super Bowl LV winner even shared his admiration for Mathieu, noting that he has watched the player for years.\

Per ESPN:

"Brady called Mathieu the "ultimate competitor" in his apology text and said he knew he needed to match Mathieu's intensity Sunday. Brady told Mathieu he'd watched him since his days at LSU, and he praised Mathieu for his heart, calling him an 'incredible leader, champion and class act.'"

Hopefully, the text message puts everything to rest, and these two can officially move on.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

[Via]