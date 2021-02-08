Tom Brady has secured his seventh Super Bowl victory in Tampa as the Buccaneers destroyed the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9. Tampa Bay's defense absolutely ran the show on Sunday, stopping Patrick Mahomes from scoring one touchdown and giving the young star his first every double-digit loss since joining the league. Meanwhile, Tom Brady threw 3 touchdowns, two to former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, and one to polarizing star Antonio Brown. Both Brown and Gronk were hand-selected by Brady to join the Buccaneers, and his trust and friendship with those two paid off when it came time to score.

Brady was named Super Bowl LV MVP, meanwhile, Mahomes ended the game with 2 interceptions and went 26/49 for 270 yards. The Bucs are the first team ever to both play and win the Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Weeknd was tasked with Halftime Show duties, and his performance was met with high praise. The Canadian crooner opted to perform solo, with no guest. He focused on music and performance, laying it all out on talent and choreography rather than purely spectacle. Congrats to the Tampa Bay Bucs for securing the win, and to The Weeknd for showing the Grammys they were wrong for snubbing him this year. Well, at least he didn't have to flee adorning fans like Lil Baby did while in Tampa.