Last night was a massive triumph for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they won Super Bowl LV, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9. The game was close in the first quarter although, over time, the Buccaneers continued to punish the Chiefs, and in the end, it wasn't a particularly close endeavor. The win secured Tom Brady's seventh Super Bowl title and at this point, you're simply a hater if you won't acknowledge the fact that he is the greatest of all-time.

Immediately after the game, players in the Buccaneers locker room were partying it up in epic fashion. Of course, various players made sure to see Brady, where they had him looking extremely content with himself. One of the happiest men in the locker room was none other than Antonio Brown, who joined the team following a suspension from last season. He even scored a touchdown in the game, for good measure.

Following the epic celebration, Rob Gronkowski and his girlfriend Camille Kostek hit up a party that featured the likes of Ludacris and Migos. Both Gronk and Kostek were dancing on the stage, and it seemed to be a pretty incredible time for everyone involved. When you win the Super Bowl, a huge weight is lifted off your shoulders and you can tell everyone on the Bucs was feeling the energy last night.

Now, the celebrations will get to continue for weeks, as players regroup and reflect on what turned out to be a memorable season. For those who won their first Super Bowl, this is a moment that will cherish forever.

