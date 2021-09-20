After 21 years in the NFL, it should be obvious by now that Tom Brady is the greatest football player of all time. While he may not be the most skilled or the most gifted, there is no doubt that he is the best at winning. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has won seven Super Bowls and if this season is any indication, it's likely that he is going to win another one. In the first game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys, Brady threw for four touchdowns and it was an indication that in some ways, he's gotten better.

On Sunday, Brady and the Bucs blew out the Atlanta Falcons by a score of 48-25. Brady notched himself another five touchdown passes in this game, bringing up his two-game total to nine touchdowns, which is a personal best for the legend.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In the clips below, you can see some of the plays Brady made yesterday, which were nothing short of incredible. He was comfortable as ever in the pocket and he was able to get all of his receivers and tight ends involved. Rob Gronkowski got a touchdown, and for the most part, it was a celebratory victory lap.

As for the Brady's name in the history books, he was one touchdown away from matching Patrick Mahomes' 2018 record of scoring 10 TDs in just two games. Mahomes went on to score 13 TDs in three games, which is also an NFL record. While Brady was unable to beat the Chiefs QB, you can't deny how impressive these stats are for a 44-year-old.

Moving forward, NFL defenses are going to have to come correct if they want any chance at beating this stacked Buccaneers squad.