Tom Brady is one of the greatest football players of all time and at this point, no one can dispute his greatness. He has won a grand total of seven Super Bowls and heading into his 22nd season, it appears as though he has a real chance at winning another. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are keeping their team intact from last season, and there is no doubt that Brady is amped up to prove himself at the age of 44.

Before every season, Brady gets his social media team together for a special hype video that always gets the fans going. This time around, Brady centered it around his most recent season with the Bucs and how he wants to recreate that success for the fans out there. His narration is chilling and it makes for one of his most motivational videos to date.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

“Take a moment and reflect,” Brady said. “Last February in this stadium, something special happened. Tonight is the encore. After a moment that Tampa Bay will never forget, a championship that the world can never take away, the journey of the Buccaneers isn’t over. Tonight, we turn the page. We may be champions, but once again we suit up as the unproven.

At the time of writing this, the Buccaneers are about to begin their season against the Dallas Cowboys. Fans have been circling this date on the calendar and it is finally here. If Brady were to win another title, it would truly be an astonishing achievement for an athlete who should have been done years ago.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images