Last night was a fantastic one for NFL football as the season opener between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys went down in Tampa. In the end, it was the defending champs who came out victorious as they toppled the Cowboys by a score of 31-29. The Bucs won on a last-minute drive by Tom Brady, which at this point, is an outcome that should be expected by everyone.

In the end, Brady threw for a whopping four touchdowns all while Dak Prescott was able to notch three. Both QBs but on a show and as far as Dak is concerned, he seems to be right back where he was before his injury, which is great news for the Cowboys.

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

After the game, Prescott was feeling confident as he went over to congratulate Brady on the win. As you can see in the clip below, Prescott said "We'll see y'all again" which is essentially a guarantee that he plans to make a deep run with the Cowboys this season. Considering how well the Cowboys played against an upper-echelon team, this latest comment certainly sounds believable.

The Cowboys have a weak NFC East to contend with, so if they can manage to perform well against their biggest rivals, there is no reason why they shouldn't take home the division title.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images