Dak Prescott is currently the backbone of the Dallas Cowboys and when he's injured, they typically don't have a lot of success. Last season, the Cowboys had an abysmal season after Prescott's ankle injury, and now, he is finally back. Unfortunately, Prescott faced more setbacks in the preseason as a shoulder injury forced him to limit his participation in practice. This injury had many worried that he would not be able to start the season, which would have been disastrous.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has always been vocal about his team, and recently, he told Cowboys reporter Rob Phillips that Prescott is in great condition and that moving forward, he is "good to go."

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The NFL season is now 17 games long, which means the Cowboys have more opportunities to show their worth and make the postseason. When you consider the lack of talent in the NFC East, you quickly realize that things should be a breeze for the Cowboys, although that's never how their seasons typically play out. Either way, their star QB is back under center, and that should give fans some optimism heading into the season.

For Prescott, this is a chance to prove all of the doubters wrong, and he could very well come out and have a career year. With this in mind, give us your predictions for the Cowboys season, in the comments below.

Tom Pennington/Getty Images

[Via]