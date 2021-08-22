Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly on track to start during Dallas' Week 1 season opener against the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on September 9th. Prescott has been off the field since Week 5 of 2020 after suffering a dislocation and compound fracture of his right ankle.

ESPN's Stephania Bell first broke the news on Twitter from an undisclosed source: "Dak Prescott’s lat strain was completely unrelated to his ankle. He has had zero setbacks and remains on track with a progressive throwing program designed to increase volume of work. Will be full go for Week 1 contest, Sept 9th."



Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said on Wednesday that "there's a good chance" Prescott won't play in the preseason, but didn't elaborate further.

The news comes as a relief to Cowboys fans, after ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that he doesn't expect Prescott to be 100% anytime soon.

“He’s not fully back, he may not be back all season long," Schefter said on ESPN's broadcast, Friday.

Prescott described his rehab progress during the team's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams last week.

"I felt like I could go out here, especially when you had the crowd going and the excitement, your adrenaline's rolling and you hate missing a day like this," Prescott said. "But I feel great and I'll be ready when it really matters."

Without Prescott, the Cowboys finished the 2020 season 6-10 and in third place in the NFC East.

