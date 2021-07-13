His releases run up major streaming numbers but Tokyo Jetz doesn't believe that NBA YoungBoy receives enough applause for his talents. The Louisiana rapper has been incarcerated for most of the year after being arrested in Los Angeles. YoungBoy faces weapons charges and has been denied bond, but he continues to release new music and keep his fans updated while incarcerated.

In recent weeks, especially during the BET Awards, there have been conversations about buzzing rappers not receiving recognition. A quick check of NBA YoungBoy's awards and nominations will show that he has only been given two nods: one from ASCAP this year (a win) and the other from the BET Hip Hop Awards back in 2019 (a loss).



Prince Williams / Contributor / Getty Images

As far as Tokyo is concerned, her fellow rapper deserves more. "Young boy really raw af and don’t get credit," she tweeted. Later, Zoey Dollaz chimed in with a response, saying, "He's the biggest artist on YOUTUBE how much more credit he needs YB is great." Tokyo returned to clarify her previous statement.

"I'm talking about accolades....awards....nominations," she replied. "That's not crazy to u that he's the biggest out and don't even get nominated." Many of YoungBoy's fans agreed with Tokyo and believe that the rapper has gone ignored for far too long. Check out the brief tweet exchange below and let us know if you think NBA YoungBoy deserves more recognition.