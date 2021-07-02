YoungBoy Never Broke Again is one of the most surprising features on Tyler, The Creator's new album CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Nobody predicted that the two rappers would link up to do a song together, considering their conflicting styles. However, they combined their talents to deliver one of the fan-favorite records on CMIYGL, "WUSYANAME" with Ty Dolla $ign.

Performing a pop-up concert in Brooklyn this week, Tyler, The Creator took some time on stage to praise his "WUSYANAME" collaborator, giving a shocking compliment to the currently incarcerated YB.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images

"Sending love to NBA YoungBoy man, for real," said the rapper to the audience. "He's such a sweetheart, dude. We kicked it a few times. That n***a's a sweet person, my bro. N***as think he's evil, no, he's fun."

We're not sure how YoungBoy would feel about somebody referring to him as a "sweetheart." He doesn't seem like the type that would appreciate such praise, but he is one of the most misunderstood rappers in the business, so perhaps he'll be pleased to hear the compliments.

One of the most popular rappers in the world, fans have been following YoungBoy's present legal case with the superstar likely remaining behind bars until his trial. Hopefully, he comes home soon so we can all see his "sweetheart" side too.