The past few weeks have been filled with great releases. In fact, February's been a solid overall month when it comes to new music. We received new music from Conway, Kevin Gates, Jim Jones, and Pooh Shiesty, to name a few. This week is no different. Some massive drops arrived on Friday and as usual, we've highlighted everything that should be on your radar for this week's Fire Emoji playlist. Here's the breakdown:

We recently passed the one-year anniversary of Pop Smoke's tragic death. The Canarsie rapper's name continues to live on but unfortunately, he never had the chance to tap into his full potential. The success of Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon was confirmation that he would've been a global superstar if he had been here. The rapper's set to make his posthumous acting debut in Boogie. Yesterday, his song "AP" was released as part of the soundtrack. It was a no-brainer to include this one on our "Fire Emoji" update this week.

In addition to new music from Pop Smoke, we also included some new heat from NBA Youngboy who recently released "Toxic Punk" as well as Key Glock's "I'm The Type."