Love him or hate him, NBA YoungBoy is one of the most beloved acts in Hip-Hop right now. The unconventional rap upstart has quickly built a cult following and proven himself to be an unstoppable force in the music industry. In 2020 alone, the rapper had two projects peak at number one on the Billboard 200, and he consistently dominated YouTube as one of the platform's most-streamed artists. With the release of YouTube's latest Top US Artists Chart, it appears that NBA YoungBoy is once again on top.

As seen in this recent post by DJ Akademiks, NBA YoungBoy earned 43.9 million streams to lead the latest YouTube Top US Artists Chart for the week of February 19 - February 25. Surprisingly, Kevin Gates sits right below his fellow Louisianna rapper with a total of 41.3 million views. Juice WRLD follows at number three with 35.4 million hits while Bad Bunny and Lil Durk round out the rest of the top five, with 32.6 million and 31.6 million, respectively.

In the remaining spots within the top 10 artists, Lil Baby, Pooh Shiesty, Future are also doing huge numbers, with each of the artists boasting streams ranging from 27.2 million to 29.2 million.

Although NBA YoungBoy's position atop the chart may not come as a surprise to anyone, it's still an incredible feat considering that the Baton Rouge rapper has maintained the peak position on YouTube's Top Artist Chart since last year's chart for the week of December 4-December 11, making him YouTube's top artist for 12 weeks straight.



Cooper Neill/Getty Images