Al Roker and Craig Melvin were given the morning off on Monday after a staffer at the Today show tested positive for the novel coronavirus. NBC News announced live on air that the staffer was on the morning program’s third hour show, although they kept their identity hidden.

“Personal note, for this show: Last night we learned that a colleague of ours on the third hour of ‘Today’ has tested positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus,” said co-host Savannah Guthrie. “So out of an abundance of caution, Craig and Al have taken the morning off, so we can trace their contacts, see what’s going on with them. We promise to keep you posted. Both are fine right now. They feel good. But caution is the order of the day.”

“We’re just trying to play exactly by the rules. said “Today” co-anchor Hoda Kotb. “We hope and wish that they come back soon,” she added. Check out the announcement (below).

In an overnight memo to staff, Noah Oppenheim, the president of NBC News, said the company was working to reduce the spread of the virus among staff.

“As you know, we have been preparing for this possibility and are taking all necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of our teams, which includes multiple deep cleanings of our offices, control room, and Studio 1A,” said Oppenheim in the memo. “Additionally, we are identifying employees who had been in close proximity to the affected employee and—while not required to do so by the NY Health Department—are in the process of asking those who had close contact to self-isolate.”

They did not disclose when the exposure to coronavirus occurred. Today Show suspended the live audiences that typically gather around the show at 30 Rockefeller Plaza starting on Thursday, March 12. We’ll keep you posted if anything more comes out of this.

[Via]