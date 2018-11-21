Al Roker
- TVAl Roker Net Worth 2024: What Is The Iconic Weatherman Worth?Unveiling Al Roker's net worth in 2024, detailing his career and ventures.ByAxl Banks47.0K Views
- Pop CultureAl Roker Shares Prostate Cancer Diagnosis & Surgery Plans On "TODAY"Roker told the public that his cancer is "aggressive" and he'll be taking some time off for the next few weeks.ByErika Marie875 Views
- TV"Today" Show Staffer Tests Positive For Coronavirus: ReportA staff member of the 3rd hour "Today" Show has tested positive for Coronavirus.ByKevin Goddard1353 Views
- MusicChance The Rapper On Bond With Kanye: "Paired Together By God"Chano speaks on his divine bond with the "Jesus Is King" hitmaker during a new interview with "3rd Hour of TODAY" for NBC News.ByKeenan Higgins2.0K Views
- AnticsTory Lanez, Future & Blac Chyna Get In On Hoax Broomstick ChallengeThe #BroomstickChallenge started trending after false claims that NASA said Monday was the only day a broom can stand on its own.ByAron A.2.6K Views
- RandomAl Roker Has Twitter In Tears After Yelling At Man Dressed As Stick Of ButterAl Roker hilariously snapped on a guy during the Macy's Day Parade and the Internet is grateful for the moment. ByAron A.4.3K Views
- EntertainmentAl Roker Draws Laughs From Smut Peddlers Over "Sweet Potato Poon" DishAl Roker serves up a slice of Thanksgiving "Poon."ByMitch Findlay2.0K Views