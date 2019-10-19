mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

TOBi Makes "COLORS" Debut, Shares New "Beige" Track

Milca P.
October 19, 2019 19:48
Beige
TOBi

TOBi debuts a smooth new track.


Anyone who caught wind of TOBi's STILL debut earlier this year is likely still bumping its tracklist, but it doesn't keep the Nigerian-Canadian hyphenate from touching down with an all-new track.

Produced by Harrison, "beige" features the Brampton-bred artist delicately vacillating between the smoothest and roughest tones in his arsenal for a slick and addictive new offering. Debuting the selection via Berlin's COLORS platform, the new effort already comes attached to a guarantee of nothing but quality. 

It adds onto the immaculate catalog that the young TOBi has built for himself thus far and certainly leaves listeners yearning for more. Get into "Beige" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I remember I was in a threesome
With all my bills and all my student loans
Hooked up to the four on Roman Numeral
My soul was dripping slowly out the cubicle

