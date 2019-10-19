TOBi Makes "COLORS" Debut, Shares New "Beige" Track

Anyone who caught wind of TOBi's STILL debut earlier this year is likely still bumping its tracklist, but it doesn't keep the Nigerian-Canadian hyphenate from touching down with an all-new track.

Produced by Harrison, "beige" features the Brampton-bred artist delicately vacillating between the smoothest and roughest tones in his arsenal for a slick and addictive new offering. Debuting the selection via Berlin's COLORS platform, the new effort already comes attached to a guarantee of nothing but quality.

It adds onto the immaculate catalog that the young TOBi has built for himself thus far and certainly leaves listeners yearning for more. Get into "Beige" down below.

Quotable Lyrics

I remember I was in a threesome

With all my bills and all my student loans

Hooked up to the four on Roman Numeral

My soul was dripping slowly out the cubicle