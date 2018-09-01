brampton
- SongsRoy Woods' Lucious Vocals Pair With 40's Moody Production On "Don't Mind Me"Roy Woods is back with "Don't Mind Me." By Aron A.
- SongsRoy Woods Unveils New Single "Don't Love Me"Roy Woods comes through with his first drop of the year.By Aron A.
- NewsTOBi Makes "COLORS" Debut, Shares New "Beige" TrackTOBi debuts a smooth new track.By Milca P.
- SongsK. Forest Continues The Series With "Silent"K. Forest shares new track.By Milca P.
- SongsK. Forest Kicks Off New Series With "After The Heatwave"K. Forest returns.By Milca P.
- MusicTory Lanez Says Label Told Him To Wait On Releasing Music Until "Broke Leg" DropsNew music from Tory is on the way. By Aron A.
- NewsK. Forest Drops Off Double Feature With "Fall Back Gang/Love Worth Having"K. Forest returns.By Milca P.
- SongsDerin Falana Shares "YKWIA" TrackDerin Falana doubles down in "YKWIA."By Milca P.
- RelationshipsDerin Falana Drops Smooth New Track "U Again"Derin Falana cements his artistry in a new track. By hnhh
- NewsDerin Falana Drops Off "End Of Summer Freestyle"Derin Falana returns with his new track, "End Of Summer Freestyle."By Aron A.
- MusicRoy Woods Explains His Come Up, Freedom With OVO & His Post "Say Less" TracksRoy Woods gets candid about his tour life, flexibility with his label and takes us back to his glory days in Brampton. By Chantilly Post
- NewsEminem And Jessie Reyez Team Up For The Tortured "Nice Guy"The legend gets a dose of youthful energy from the up-and-comer.By Brynjar Chapman