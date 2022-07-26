Honestly, Nevermind has proven to be one of Drake's more controversial albums. Some love the new, dance-oriented direction the 6 God has taken; others, meanwhile, are far less excited. It looks like one of the Spider-Men has fallen into the former camp.

In a recently posted picture, Tobey Maguire can be seen repping Drake's latest project with a group of friends, all of whom are also wearing identical shirts reading, "Honestly, Nevermind." In the photo, Maguire and his boys are out at sea, showing Drake love on the open ocean.

Jemal Countess/Getty Images

Tobey's been friends with Drizzy for a while. He was spotted at the Toronto rapper's birthday party back in 2017 with his old pal Leonardo DiCaprio, and additional photos show Maguire and Drake hanging out even father back than that.

Maguire's music taste seems to be quite diverse, as the Cider House Rules star was also seen at a Billie Eilish concert earlier this year. According to insiders, he looked to be really feeling Eilish's tunes as he watched the Los Angeles show from the balcony.

In 2021, Maguire reprised his iconic role as Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film which proved to be a massive success at the box office. The actor is slated to star in the upcoming Apple TV series Extrapolations, an anthology which will depict the effects of climate change on the planet. The series will be star-studded, including Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Forest Whitaker, Edward Norton, and many more.

Check out the picture of Maguire below, and let us know of how you think the merch looks in the comments.

[via]