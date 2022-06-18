The announcement of new music from Drake is the sort of news that brings the world to a standstill, and that's precisely what happened earlier this week when the Canadian revealed that his seventh studio album, Honestly, Nevermind would be arriving at midnight on Friday.

Throughout his career, the More Life hitmaker has experimented with several different styles in his music, implementing influences from across the pond and even down in Jamaica, among other places, though nothing is as out-there as his latest 14-track endeavour, which appears to have the masses divided.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

If you haven't yet streamed the album – which sees just one lone feature from 21 Savage – it's not the classic rap Drake that some of his fans were expecting. Instead, the 35-year-old branched into the worlds of house and dance music, making songs that are sure to be popular in clubs and at festivals as the summer surges on.

Though people like J. Cole have been showering Drizzy in praise, calling his work "phenomenal," others have been hating and trolling online, such as those at a club who were filmed holding up a bright sign that reads "DRAKE ALBUM SUCKS!"





Despite all the critics, the father of one has maintained his confident demeanour, insisting those who aren't riding his wave just don't "get it" yet, although they will eventually.





Ahead of Honestly, Nevermind's arrival, Drake also revealed that he's got a poetry book in collaboration with Kenzo coming later this year, as well as a new Scary Hours EP dropping in the near future – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.