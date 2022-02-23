We have been in the golden age of Spider-Man content for about a good five years now. Ever since Marvel Studios worked out a deal with Sony, allowing for the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to make his debut in the wildly successful Marvel Cinematic Universe, the web-slinger has returned to the forefront of pop culture as a significant force. All of this came to a head when Marvel Studios released 2021's most prominent movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw, for the first time ever, the return of Tobey Mcguire and Andrew Garfield as they reprised their roles as their respective universe's web-slinger.

The film put up crazy numbers as it helped return cinema to its former glory as it existed before a covid stricken world. No Way Home broke records seemingly every day as the multiversal movie wound up finishing as the third-highest-grossing film domestically of all time, beating out Avatar in the process. And while the numbers are unique and should be celebrated for their historical contexts, the real winners of the moment were the fans as they were blessed with not one, not two, but three Spider-Men sharing the screen simultaneously.

Fans were delighted as they watched at least one of their favorite iteration of the webbed hero on the big screen and in an MCU-focused movie. Thirsting for more of the Spider-verse action, fans were hoping to get HD behind-the-scenes pictures of the trio to share around social media in celebration of the movie. Although it took a while, their wishes were granted. Today, Sony and Marvel released behind-the-scenes pictures of the Spider-bros during the film's creation.

In an ode to the classic Spider-Man meme, the trio of live-action web-slingers gave fans a homage that saw Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield pointing at each other they appeared enthusiastic about their realization that is more Spider-Men. As a result, "THEY DID IT" has been trending on Twitter all day as fans rejoiced at the actors' overwhelming amount of fan service





With the MCU in the throes of a multiversal collapse, it's safe to say we will probably see Andrew Garfield and Tobey McGuire again but as of right now, let's just enjoy the historical accomplishment that is No Way Home and the fantastic pictures that we received with it.