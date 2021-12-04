mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Tm88 & Pi’erre Bourne Share New Song, “Block boy”

December 04, 2021 16:19
Block boy
TM88 & Pi'erre Bourne

The new joint track features eye catching artwork.


Ahead of their upcoming collaborative album Yo!88, Pi’erre Bourne and TM88 have shared a new single – “Block boy.” The 808 Mafia alum brings bouncy production, while Bourne lends his voice for some autotune bars, sounding similar in style to Playboi Carti, who he creatively collaborated with early in his career. 

The Fader reports that Moon and Lexx Beats also played a part in producing the song. The instrumental hears synth horns harmonizing with “a chipmunked backing track and Zaytovenesque keys over traditional trap drums and a speaker-knocking bass.”


Pi’erre and 88’s album is set to arrive this coming Friday, December 10th. The producer dropped off the track list earlier this week, revealing that Wiz Khalifa will be featured on “@ Chit Chat” and Young Nudy will appear on “Richer Dreams”. The album’s other nine songs will hear efforts from the “Block boy” hitmakers solely.

Which forthcoming title from Yo!88 are you most looking forward to? Leave a comment below and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep some Soss on the side
Diamonds hitting like a rainbow
Diamonds hit like pride, run it up Usain Bolt
Getting money, I strive
Ride my wave like a Speedboat
Niggas still switching sides, yeah, I'd never switch on my guys

[Via]

