Tm88 & Pi’erre Bourne Share New Song, “Block boy”

Ahead of their upcoming collaborative album Yo!88, Pi’erre Bourne and TM88 have shared a new single – “Block boy.” The 808 Mafia alum brings bouncy production, while Bourne lends his voice for some autotune bars, sounding similar in style to Playboi Carti, who he creatively collaborated with early in his career.

The Fader reports that Moon and Lexx Beats also played a part in producing the song. The instrumental hears synth horns harmonizing with “a chipmunked backing track and Zaytovenesque keys over traditional trap drums and a speaker-knocking bass.”





Pi’erre and 88’s album is set to arrive this coming Friday, December 10th. The producer dropped off the track list earlier this week, revealing that Wiz Khalifa will be featured on “@ Chit Chat” and Young Nudy will appear on “Richer Dreams”. The album’s other nine songs will hear efforts from the “Block boy” hitmakers solely.

Which forthcoming title from Yo!88 are you most looking forward to? Leave a comment below and let us know.

Quotable Lyrics:

Keep some Soss on the side

Diamonds hitting like a rainbow

Diamonds hit like pride, run it up Usain Bolt

Getting money, I strive

Ride my wave like a Speedboat

Niggas still switching sides, yeah, I'd never switch on my guys

[Via]