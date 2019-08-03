TisaKorean Releases His Second Album, Soapy Club

Houston, Texas native, TisaKorean is the viral dancer-turned-rapper who's known for creating some of the most known songs surrounding the #woahchallenge dance phenomenon. His career started as a dancer, who simply created songs for him and his friends to dance along to, but he's since come a long way. TisaKorean’s approach to dancing and music is said to draw inspiration from the “jiggin” dance style from Houston, and with the artist later choosing to venture into record production, delivering hits such as “Werkkkkkkk” and “Dip.” His song "GRoCERIES," with Chicago's Chance The Rapper, is really what put him on the map though, with people's interest in him being peaked after it was dropped. Now, after releasing two singles off his album, “Spongy” and “Double Dare (Soapy Anthem),” the 24 year-old has come through to drop his second ever album, Soapy Club.

Tisa’s 18-minute long, nine-track album features more than its fair share of short burts of ad-libs, rapid-fire backing beats and a hefty amount of references to the music and “jiggin” dance culture that he takes inspiration from. The track which arguably stands out most from the list, however, is “Watermelon Booty,” (which he's created a new "challenge" for, above) which "features a beat reminiscent of early ’00s rap similar to Pharrell’s base knocking — aka “wide music” — sound." Give the full project a listen below.