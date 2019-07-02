TisaKorean Soaps Up In The Tub For New Single "Spongy"

After his feature on Chance the Rapper's new single "GRoCERIES," TisaKorean's name has spiked in searches. The young rapper is one of the most joyful souls in the music business, creating positive music and riding a wave similar to those of artists like Lil Yachty and D.R.A.M. If you're not familiar with him yet, take a look into his catalog because he's truly innovating the game with creative tracks that stay true to his character. He recently dropped a video for his single "Spongy," which we're highlighting here.

Many of us first heard of TisaKorean when Lil Uzi Vert danced to his tracks on his Instagram story this year. Now, the star is making huge strides in the game, doing his own thing and getting the bag while doing so. Peep one of the most unique artists today below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'm tryna scrubba dub dub

My outfit red and black, like a ladybug

I'm like damn, how this bitch approach me

She said she clean but is you soapy?