T.I.'s Son King Harris Releases New Single "Bussdown"

There's a ton of talent running in the Harris household. T.I. and Tiny did an amazing job in raising their children to be ambitious go-getters, chasing their dreams from an early age and not depending on them to get things done. Domani has been building his profile in the rap game and his little brother, King, has also been making some noise to a lesser degree. The teenager is ready to boost his profile though, so he's rebranding himself as Kid Saiyan and releasing his new single "Bussdown" to start off the year.

Kid Saiyan appears to be chasing a sound that's been popularized by many artists before him, with his latest single's beat resembling that of Internet Money and The Kid LAROI's "Speak". It's not entirely the same at all though, with Kid Saiyan offering a different take, rhyming about his iced-out jewelry and how people gravitate toward him because of it.

Listen to the new song from T.I.'s son King Harris and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics:

They see these diamonds shining, it is like they can't resist

N***a still talking, but he ain't gon' step on sh*t

Go ask Santa, yeah, I'm always on the naughty list