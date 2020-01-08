With a new youth movement underway in hip-hop, many have set their sights on the rising crop of teenage emcees. On that note, XXL decided to stir up some good-old-fashioned discourse on that very topic, openly asking "who is the best rapper in their teens?" To make matters a little easier, they provided a few options: Lil Mosey, Lil Tjay, NLE Choppa, Domani Harris, Lil Tecca, and Lil Pump.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Naturally, the Troubleman himself, Tip Harris, slid into the comments to endorse his son's lyrical prowess. "Honestly & Truly....Wishing all these young men the best... BUT AINT NOBODY FUCKIN WIT MY YOUNG MARTIAN," he writes, all but glowing with pride. While Tip's endorsement may feel like nepotism, Domani's talent should not be glossed over; as evidenced by last year's Time Will Tell, the young Atlanta rapper has an impressive mind for penning strong lyricism and assembling cinematic production. Should you be doubtful, check the project out for yourself right here.

For those who have heard Domani's bars, do you think his dad's got a point? Or are XXL's other listed challengers one step ahead? After all, Lil Tjay, Lil Tecca, and NLE Choppa have been steadily on the rise, amassing a large fanbase through the consistent release quality work. Lil Pump remains one of the biggest young rappers, his fame kept alive through pure unfiltered antics. Lil Mosey has proven himself to be a rising hitmaker, and his ceiling has yet to be reached. All things considered, who are you voting for?