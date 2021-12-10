Demaryius Thomas sadly passed away at the age of 33 this week. There is no official cause of death right now, however, according to reports, his family believes it could be because of an underlying health condition that causes seizures. Regardless of what happened, this is an extremely tragic death that has come as a shock to the football community.

Following the news, Tom Brady spoke out about what a kind person Thomas truly was. Thomas' former Broncos teammate Tim Tebow is also speaking out about what happened, and as you can see, Tebow is devastated. He and Thomas connected on what of the greatest plays in Broncos history, and the two even won an ESPY together. Needless to say, Tebow was hurt by the news.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Woke up and saw the really devastating news about my teammate and friend, Demaryius Thomas," Tebow wrote. "So many are going to remember him for his athletic ability… but I’ll be remembering him for his kindness, his smile that would light up a room, and the love he had for those in his life."

Thomas was highly regarded by his teammates, and his passing is truly a sad loss for the football world. Our thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time.