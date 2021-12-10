Shocking news came out of the NFL last night as it was reported that Demaryius Thomas sadly passed away at his home, at the age of 33. Thomas was a phenomenal player during his time in the NFL, and fans always loved his spirit and what he stood for. His death is a massive tragedy, and there are many people who were deeply affected by it.

One such person was none other than Tom Brady, who got to know Thomas over the years. While taking to Twitter today, Brady harkened back to their time at the Hall of Fame together, and how Thomas always had a knack for putting a smile on people's faces. Given everything that has been said, it's clear that Thomas was a phenomenal teammate with a big heart.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

"Im so sad to wake up this morning to hear about the passing of my friend Demariyus Thomas," Brady wrote. "We were all blessed with his humility and positive spirit, and we will all miss him. This photo is from the Hall of Fame this past August, a source of light as always."

This is a very sad story, and as it stands, details continue to be reported. With that in mind, stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any updates.