Former NFL Pro Bowl and Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas has passed away at the age of 33.

Georgia law enforcement announced that Thomas was found dead in his Roswell, GA home Thursday night, and details of his exact cause of death are still unknown.

TMZ outlined early police reports surrounding Thomas' untimely passing, that indicated his death was a result of medical issues. Georgia police also said current evidence suggests foul play was not involved.

Thomas' first cousin, LaTonya Bonseigneur, who according to the Associated Press had a sibling-like relationship with the former NFL wideout, said the family believes his death was a result of seizures.

Bonseigneur said Friday about Thomas' history with the medical issue, "He had been suffering from seizures for over a year, and we believe he had a seizure when he was showering."

"We're not sure when he died. We just spoke with him yesterday," Bonseigneur said.

Many have reached out in support for Thomas' family during this difficult time, expressing their condolences and emotional reactions to the devastating news. This including some of Thomas' former teammates in Denver, such as Peyton Manning, DeMarcus Ware, and Brandon Marshall.

Demaryius Thomas was drafted 22nd overall in the first round by the Broncos in 2010, and played with the team for nine seasons, winning a Super Bowl Championship with Denver in 2016. After his Broncos tenure, Thomas also had brief stints with the Houston Texans, New York Jets, and New England Patriots before retiring in 2021.

For his career, Thomas totaled 9,763 yards with 724 receptions and 63 touchdowns scored.

The Denver Broncos issued this statement following Thomas' passing:

