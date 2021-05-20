Tim Tebow is a polarizing individual whose NFL career didn't last very long. While he was a phenomenal player in college, his skillset simply did not suit the NFL, and it led to a quick exit from the league. Since that time, Tebow has tried his hand at baseball and he's even done some broadcasting.

Over the past few weeks, there have been reports that he would be signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, where he would get to reunite with his old college coach Urban Meyer. Well, today, the signing was made official as Tebow will now join the team during training camp.

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team," Tebow said per team statement. "I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace. I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey."

It remains to be seen if Tebow will make the final roster, especially since tight end is foreign territory for him. Regardless, he is a player that attracts a lot of attention and this whole ordeal will prove to be a huge media event for the Jaguars.

