Tim Tebow was one of the most controversial quarterbacks in the NFL when he played for the Denver Broncos. He wasn't controversial for any sort of misconduct. In fact, it was his play that made him the polarizing figure he is today. Simply put, Tebow wasn't very good at throwing the football. However, he was able to run the ball extremely well and was always able to find unique ways to win. Regardless, he was ousted from the league after a few seasons of mediocrity and hasn't been back on the field, ever since.

Now, Tebow is looking to become a professional baseball player and realize a dream he's had since he was a kid. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, Tebow recently reconsidered his baseball goals and even reached out to the XFL. After some preliminary talks, Tebow realized it would be better to return to baseball although he quite complimentary of the new league.

Per Tebow:

“We had a couple conversations. But it was pretty clear that this was — I love what they’re doing. I think it has a chance to have success. And I think that’s great. And so I think there needs to be a place for a lot of players that are really good and should and could be playing in the NFL and are better than a lot of NFL players. And there’s a chance they’re going to be seen. So I think it’s awesome and I think it’s good for a lot of guys that are going to get a spot on an NFL roster because they’re going show a team that they’re worth it. But for me this is what I wanted to do and pursuit it and be all in and just, yeah.”

If Tebow has a change of heart and quits baseball, the XFL could certainly be a great option for him, especially if the league is able to continue past this season.