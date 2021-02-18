Tim Tebow was a polarizing figure during his time in the NFL as many wondered if he deserved his spot in the league. While he was certainly a college legend, there were plenty of doubters who felt like his skill set simply wasn't good enough for the big leagues. After a few years, Tebow eventually exited the NFL and opted to go into baseball, which was one of his many passions.

For the past few years, he has been a part of the New York Mets organization and has been a fixture during Spring training. On Wednesday, Tebow decided to put an end to this baseball career as he took to Twitter, claiming his retirement from the sport. Tebow also expressed his gratitude towards the Mets, and how much the experience meant to him.

"I want to thank the @Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization. I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions," Tebow said. "I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100% in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met!"

Tebow has been doing a ton of broadcasting over the years, especially when it comes to college football. At this point, it seems like his skills are best served in the booth, and it's likely he will continue that path well into 2021 and beyond.

Bob Levey/Getty Images