The New York Mets have once again invited former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow to join their spring training roster. Tebow, who won the Heisman Trophy in 2007, first returned to professional baseball in 2016. He's been invited back to join the Mets for spring training each of the last four years.



Rob Foldy / Getty Images

In 34 games with the Mets, Tebow has batted .151 and hit his first home-run last spring.

In 2019, Tebow said he's still optimistic regarding his hopes of making it to the major league: "That would obviously be something that would be special, and I think another part of the dream," Tebow said. "Part of it's just playing every day and enjoying it and competing, which I love. Obviously, that would be awesome. It would be a lie if I said that wouldn't be super cool. ... But I wouldn't say it would be a success or failure if that did or did not happen."

Due to coronavirus precautions, MLB teams are only allowed 75 roster spots for spring training.

During the rest of the year, Tebow works as a football analyst for SEC Network.

In the NFL, during the 2011 season, Tebow led the Denver Broncos to their first playoff victory since 2005, after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in overtime.

