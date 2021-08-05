Days after it was announced that TikTok star Anthony Barajas had passed away following a shooting, another popular figure from the platform has also died. Barajas, 19, was at a movie theater with a friend when someone shot them both as they watched The Forever Purge. The pair weren't found until an employee checked on the theater once the screening was over, and while Barajas's friend died at the scene, there was hope that the TikTok influencer would survive his injuries as he was placed on life support.

Sadly, his near-million followers have taken to his social media pages to mourn his death, and on Wednesday (August 4), news broke that Timbo The Redneck, real name Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident.

According to multiple reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts in his friend's front yard when he was thrown from the vehicle. A friend named Tony revealed the tragic news in a YouTube video where he detailed what happened.

"He passed away," said Tony. "He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver's side window and the truck landed on top of him." Hall's mother accessed his Instagram and asked for the public's help to offset funeral costs and sent out a link to a GoFundMe account.

This marks the third death of a TikTok star in recent months. In July, Swavy, real name Matima Miller, was shot and killed in Delaware.

Check out a few posts from Hall and his loved ones below.